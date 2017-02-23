Silver Alert Canceled After Edmond Man Found Deceased - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Silver Alert Canceled After Edmond Man Found Deceased

By Cole Poland, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Edmond Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man after his body was found Thursday evening.

Police were concerned after Glenn Kirkpatrick went missing Wednesday evening in the area of 6th and Littler in Edmond.

Around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, an Edmond Police spokesperson issued a statement saying Kirkpatrick was found deceased on his property. And his death is currently under investigation as an unattended death. 

