Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Immigration Concerns

A lot of people who came into this country illegally, but are now contributing positively to our country are afraid they'll be caught up in the Immigration crackdown just announced.

DHS said that's not what this is about, that they're going after the illegal's causing problems first.

I think President Trump should make that clear to the country.

Here's what you had to say:

Carol first, "Kelly, I couldn't agree more with your "My Two Cents." I hope Trump does just what you said and put these people's minds at rest."

But Teresa says they should be worried, illegal is illegal, "Do it right the first time. Mr. OGLE you are too soft."

Anne says, "USA has been "soft" for too long and that why we are in the mess we are in now!"

Gerald adds, "coming into this country illegally just to take jobs from legal citizens. Pick them up and send them HOME."

John writes, "I don't think you are being too soft. If an illegal immigrant commits any kind of crime other than a non-violent misdemeanor, ship them back immediately. If they are working hard , raising a family, and trying to live the dream..... leave them be!"

Finally Ron notes, "All that is going on is the enforcement of laws that are already in place. They was ignored by the past administration."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.