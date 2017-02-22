OSU Hoops: Cowboys Beat KSU For Fourth-Straight Win - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Hoops: Cowboys Beat KSU For Fourth-Straight Win

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
MANHATTAN, Kansas -

Jawun Evans tallied 21 points and nine assists to lead Oklahoma State to an 80-68 win over Kansas State inside of Bramlage Coliseum.

Related: Jawun Evans Named Big 12 Player Of The Week

OSU (19-9) has now won five consecutive conference road games and eight of their last nine.

Due to a combination of the Poke’s offensive struggles and KSU’s hot start, the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and led OSU by as many as 14 points in the first half. But just like in their win over Oklahoma on Saturday, the Cowboys were ready with a response.

After a Wesley Iwundu 3-pointer put K-State up 33-19, OSU snapped right back to shift the game’s momentum. An Evans to Davon Dillard alley-oop sparked a quick 14-0 run as the Cowboys went on to close the first half on a 19-6 to cut their deficit to one at intermission.

The Cowboys started the second half much like they ended the first, as the Pokes ripped off a 12-2 run to take their first lead of the game, then Leyton Hammonds took over the game by scoring nine of OSU’s next 13 points as they never looked back.   

Hammonds finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon Averette came off the bench to total 13 points. The Cowboys’ bench combined to score 28 points compared to KSU’s 13.

Iwundu led the Wildcats with 21 points while Dean Wade added 11.

Oklahoma State will be back in action on Saturday when the Cowboys host Texas Tech. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.