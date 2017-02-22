OSU Hoops: Cowboys Beat KSU For Fourth-Straight Win

Jawun Evans tallied 21 points and nine assists to lead Oklahoma State to an 80-68 win over Kansas State inside of Bramlage Coliseum.

OSU (19-9) has now won five consecutive conference road games and eight of their last nine.

Like a hot player can get in a "zone," the @OSUMBB team continues to be in the zone. The road turnaround under B.U. is amazing. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 23, 2017

Due to a combination of the Poke’s offensive struggles and KSU’s hot start, the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and led OSU by as many as 14 points in the first half. But just like in their win over Oklahoma on Saturday, the Cowboys were ready with a response.

After a Wesley Iwundu 3-pointer put K-State up 33-19, OSU snapped right back to shift the game’s momentum. An Evans to Davon Dillard alley-oop sparked a quick 14-0 run as the Cowboys went on to close the first half on a 19-6 to cut their deficit to one at intermission.

The Cowboys started the second half much like they ended the first, as the Pokes ripped off a 12-2 run to take their first lead of the game, then Leyton Hammonds took over the game by scoring nine of OSU’s next 13 points as they never looked back.

Hammonds finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon Averette came off the bench to total 13 points. The Cowboys’ bench combined to score 28 points compared to KSU’s 13.

The Bruce Show is on in Manhattan, a rerun I believe. #kstate Underwood is a winner — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 23, 2017

Iwundu led the Wildcats with 21 points while Dean Wade added 11.

Oklahoma State will be back in action on Saturday when the Cowboys host Texas Tech.