Bethany Police Arrest Suspects In Home Invasion, Kidnapping

Bethany police arrested home invasion suspects who are accused of beating and binding their victim with zip ties.

Investigators think the suspects may also have possible ties to Irish mob gang members.

Police said the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a shed located behind a home at NW 41 and N. Donald Avenue.

The victim was still bleeding and was partially bound with a zip tie when he flagged down an officer a few blocks away from the scene.

"He was zip tied, beaten pretty badly, (had) a shotgun put in his mouth," said Bethany police detective Brady Schmiedeberg.

Detectives said Kevin Parker, 46, and Allen Hand, 46, used a sawed-off shotgun to beat the victim, zip-tied his hands and stole his phone.

The victim also claimed his girlfriend, Bonnita Nowlin-Bustamonte, 26, had been kidnapped.

"He told us they took his girlfriend against her will yelling at her to get in the vehicle," said Schmiedeberg.

Within a couple of hours, detectives tracked down the suspects to a hotel near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue.

Detectives executed a search warrant and recovered a sawed-off shot gun, two pistols, zip ties and methamphetamine for distribution.

Upon further investigation, detectives found the victim's girlfriend had not actually been kidnapped

"We found out some information that she may have been involved in it, but it is not completely clear why she did what she did," said Schmiedeberg.

She was arrested, along with Parker and Hand, on several complaints.

They are being held in the Oklahoma County jail with bonds set at more than $100,000.