OBN Dashcam Shows Pursuit, Deadly Crash

As an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) unit worked Friday morning along Interstate 40, they got word that a driver near Weatherford had shot out the window of a car.

Then, dashcam footage shows an sport utility vehicle pulled off the interstate to tell the agent his window had also just been shot out near the Geary/Watonga exit.

“They pointed to a little white car with a tan roof and so we began to pursue that vehicle,” said OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.

The driver stayed around the speed limit and led police off of I-40 to southbound Highway 81.

“When we got to the Union City area, several vehicles had seen that law enforcement were coming and they had pulled off onto the far right side of the road,” Woodward told News 9.

Dashcam showed the driver swerve over to those cars and slam head-on into a tractor-trailer.

“OK, we have a crash. We have a crash,” the agent said according to the footage.

Police first approach the smoking car and more emergency responders rushed to the area.

OBN said 40-year-old John Douglas Hayes died at the scene.

“It would appear that the driver did intentionally commit suicide,” said Woodward.

Agents said the tractor-trailer driver was able to walk away from the crash.

No one was hurt in the reported shootings.

At this point, it's still unclear what set Hayes off.

Court records in Oklahoma show he was not wanted for any criminal cases, and authorities said there were no drugs in the car.

OBN said it appears he'd also set fire to a home where he'd been staying.

The home that was burned before the reported shooting spree, according to OBN, belonged to the man's grandmother in Mountain View. She was not there at the time.