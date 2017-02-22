State Lawmakers Allegedly Misappropriate Some Lottery Funds

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister did not hold much back when she spoke with News 9 about what she expects of the legislature when it comes to Oklahoma's education crisis.More >>
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister did not hold much back when she spoke with News 9 about what she expects of the legislature when it comes to Oklahoma's education crisis.More >>
After funding cuts and a historic teacher shortage, the State Department of Education is hoping to raise awareness by elevating student artists in a creative way.More >>
After funding cuts and a historic teacher shortage, the State Department of Education is hoping to raise awareness by elevating student artists in a creative way.More >>
As the nation’s fourth-largest city braced for more rain and rescues Monday, officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey even though the move aimed at protecting downtown Houston could make already devastating flooding worse around thousands of homes.More >>
As the nation’s fourth-largest city braced for more rain and rescues Monday, officials started releasing even more water from reservoirs overwhelmed by Harvey even though the move aimed at protecting downtown Houston could make already devastating flooding worse around thousands of homes.More >>
Salvation Army officers and volunteers have been deployed to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey's destruction to help and serve victims.More >>
Salvation Army officers and volunteers have been deployed to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey's destruction to help and serve victims.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
If you were lucky enough to pick up an NES Classic before production stopped, here's a trick to get the most out of the console.More >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
10 things to know when seeking financial assistance for collegeMore >>
Students waiting to find out if they've been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are receiving confirmation in the form of a Snapchat message. Will more colleges end up adopting the unorthodox route?More >>
Students waiting to find out if they've been accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are receiving confirmation in the form of a Snapchat message. Will more colleges end up adopting the unorthodox route?More >>
High costs are a major reason why many poor students don't take part in school sports, clubs or arts programs, a new survey finds.More >>
High costs are a major reason why many poor students don't take part in school sports, clubs or arts programs, a new survey finds.More >>