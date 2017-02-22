WATCH: Donovan Says Kanter Has Been Cleared To Practice - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Donovan Says Kanter Has Been Cleared To Practice

Following six days off for the all-star break, the Thunder was back at practice on Wednesday to begin preparation for the second half of the NBA season. 

One of OKC's biggest concerns leading up to the break was the health of big man Enes Kanter, who broke his arm back on Jan. 26 after punching a chair in frustration. Kanter has been out for nearly a month now, but head coach Billy Donovan said on Wednesday that Kanter has been cleared to practiced, and didn't rule out a possible return when OKC hosts the Lakers on Friday night. 

Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season and was playing some of the best basketball of his career before his injury. 

Check out the video above to see what Donovan had to say about Kanter's status.  

