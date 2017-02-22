Police Identify Suspect, Officer Involved In Norman Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Identify Suspect, Officer Involved In Norman Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Mug shot of Marc Watson taken June 2015. Mug shot of Marc Watson taken June 2015.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The suspect and officer involved in Monday's shooting near Norman High School have been identified.

Marc David Watson, 37, was identified as the man shot by an officer during an altercation near Berry Road and Main Street, police said.

Watson was taken to OU Medical Center via medical helicopter for a single gunshot wound to the face, police said. He is still in the hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer involved in the shooting was master police officer Joshua Hard. He has been with the department since Sept. 10, 2010. 

Hard is on paid administrative duty while the shooting is being investigated.

