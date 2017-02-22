2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Car In Yukon

A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Yukon.

A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Yukon.

Chevy Lee was rushed to OU Med where police say he passed away a result of the injuries from the accident.

A family friend said Lee was at home with his dad and two sisters in their apartment right next to the busy Cornwell Avenue.

“He’s been messing with locks lately and just got out the door,” said Sapphire Rumbo, a close friend of Chevy’s mother.

A witness told News 9 she saw Chevy wandering through the parking lot and tried to stop him from running into the street, but was too late. She immediately called 911 before trying to locate the boy's parents.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who hit the boy immediately stopped and everyone is cooperating with police.

“It’s just a total accident, just a total accident,” said Rumbo.

Rumbo said she watched Chevy almost every day and is best friends with his mother.

“He is such a sweet little boy,” she said tearfully. “He was just beginning to talk; he was his mother’s only son. He was the littlest one. He was her baby.”

Rumbo has set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses and is asking for everyone to do whatever they can.

“We just need all the prayers that we can get, we need all the help that we can get.”

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account