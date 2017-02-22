OKC Metro To See Mild Wednesday Night

We've got a mild night ahead with temperatures only dropping to around 50 degrees.
Sunshine returns Thursday and a southwest wind ramps up. Temperatures will soar into the low 80s. The fire threat will be high during the day for central Oklahoma but extreme out west.
We stay sunny on Friday but temperatures return to the mid-50s.
