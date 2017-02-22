Louisiana Man Killed In Tuesday Motorcycle Crash In OKC

A Louisiana man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Jay Sykes of Epps, Louisiana, died late Tuesday in the crash on an exit ramp from Interstate 40 onto Interstate 44.

A police report says Sykes was eastbound on I-40 abut 11:15 p.m. when he attempted to exit onto I-44 northbound and the motorcycle went off the roadway in a curve and he was thrown from the vehicle. Sykes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says the weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.