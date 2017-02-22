Crews Battle Wildfires Along HE Bailey Tpk South Of Chickasha

Firefighters in Chickasha have gotten a handle on wildfires that flared up along the HE Bailey turnpike, just south of town.

Crews say at least three fires were reported at mile markers 73, 74 and 76. The cause of the fires has not yet been determined.

The fires were surrounded and mostly contained as of 2:30 p.m. No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries were reported.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.