Oklahoma County Commissioner Announces Mayoral Run

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan announced Wednesday he would be a candidate in 2018 for mayor of Oklahoma City.

Maughan’s announcement followed Mayor Mick Cornett's that he would not be a candidate for re-election. Maughan said he called Cornett to thank him for his years of service to the city.

“Mick Cornett has been an effective and eloquent advocate for Oklahoma City throughout his time in office,” Maughan said. “We have worked together on many occasions as locally elected officials to help make our community a better place. I thank him for his service.”

Maughan was first elected as District Two County Commissioner in 2008. He won re-election in 2012 and won a third term last November. A graduate of U. S. Grant High School and Oklahoma City Community College, if elected he would be the first mayor from south Oklahoma City in its history.

“My first and primary pledge, if I am elected mayor, is to represent all of the people, north and south,” Maughan said. “Happily there is less of the north-south divide in our city than at some times in the past, but I think it is time to bury that forever and assure that we are all working together to help Oklahoma City grow and prosper.”

Maughan said streets and infrastructure and public safety would be his top priorities as mayor.

“If there is any downside to the incredible renaissance our city has undergone in the past two decades, it is that we have outgrown the capacity of our police and fire departments to efficiently serve the public safety needs of our citizens,” he said. “Chief Bill Citty has made it clear that we need at least 200 more police officers to just bring us up to a national minimum average, and I take him at his word. The same holds true for the Fire Department. Our new attractions and parks are wonderful, but not if you cannot walk through them safely. Augmenting our public safety agencies should be the first priority of the next administration at City Hall.”

Maughan said he would continue to serve as county commissioner, where he is currently chairman of the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners.