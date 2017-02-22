All Lanes Of WB I-40 In Del City Re-Open After Bridge Hole Repaired

An odd thing has happened in wheat country — a lot of farmers aren’t planting wheat.More >>
An odd thing has happened in wheat country — a lot of farmers aren’t planting wheat.More >>
Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday.More >>
Divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week, the U.S. Navy said Monday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.