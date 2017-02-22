Senate Committee Passes REAL ID Bill

The REAL ID bill passed out of Senate committee Wednesday morning after a lengthy debate.

Passed by congress in May 2005, the REAL ID Act sought to make state driver’s licenses more secure. But Oklahoma passed a law in 2007 refusing to comply. The state has since applied for and received multiple extensions.

Although the extension for REAL ID compliance at military bases and federal building is set for June 6, enforcement for boarding commercial jets remains scheduled to begin Jan. 22, 2018.

Sen. Pres. Pro Tempore Mike Schulz issued the following statement Wednesday: