Mick Cornett Will Not Seek Re-Election As Oklahoma City Mayor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mick Cornett Will Not Seek Re-Election As Oklahoma City Mayor

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Mick Cornett announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth term as Mayor of Oklahoma City when his current term expires in Spring 2018.

First elected in 2004, Cornett was the first person in the history of the metro to be elected mayor for four terms.

“I still love the job as much as I ever have,” Cornett said. “And that makes it a difficult decision. I look forward to this final year in office knowing we have several more milestones to reach.”

Cornett currently serves as the President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors; a term that ends June 2017. It is unclear what Cornett plans to do next.

Sen. David Holt issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

Today Mayor Cornett announced he will not seek another term, putting an end to one of the most successful mayoral tenures our city has ever seen.

Today is a day to celebrate Mayor Cornett’s phenomenal record of service to the people of Oklahoma City. I wish we could declare it ‘Mick Cornett Day’, but that is something only mayors can do, and our mayor has always deflected credit for our city’s renaissance.

But in fact, Mayor Cornett deserves much of the acclaim for our recent successes. From the NBA to MAPS 3 to the implementation of MAPS for Kids to his leadership in promoting healthier lifestyles, Mayor Cornett leaves an unparalleled record of accomplishment. In addition to being my mayor, he has always been my friend, and I sincerely hope his public service does not end when he leaves City Hall.   

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.