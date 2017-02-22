Mick Cornett Will Not Seek Re-Election As Oklahoma City Mayor

Mick Cornett announced Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth term as Mayor of Oklahoma City when his current term expires in Spring 2018.

First elected in 2004, Cornett was the first person in the history of the metro to be elected mayor for four terms.

“I still love the job as much as I ever have,” Cornett said. “And that makes it a difficult decision. I look forward to this final year in office knowing we have several more milestones to reach.”

Cornett currently serves as the President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors; a term that ends June 2017. It is unclear what Cornett plans to do next.

Sen. David Holt issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

Today Mayor Cornett announced he will not seek another term, putting an end to one of the most successful mayoral tenures our city has ever seen. Today is a day to celebrate Mayor Cornett’s phenomenal record of service to the people of Oklahoma City. I wish we could declare it ‘Mick Cornett Day’, but that is something only mayors can do, and our mayor has always deflected credit for our city’s renaissance. But in fact, Mayor Cornett deserves much of the acclaim for our recent successes. From the NBA to MAPS 3 to the implementation of MAPS for Kids to his leadership in promoting healthier lifestyles, Mayor Cornett leaves an unparalleled record of accomplishment. In addition to being my mayor, he has always been my friend, and I sincerely hope his public service does not end when he leaves City Hall.

