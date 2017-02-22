Lockdown Lifted At Kaiser Elementary, 1 Robbery Suspect Still At Large

The lockdown at Kaiser Elementary School, in northwest Oklahoma City, has been lifted, but police say one of three armed robbery suspects is still on the run.

Police were called out to an armed robbery at the Express Loans Company located near NW 23rd St. and N. Meridian Ave. around 10:15 a.m. The lockdown was lifted just before noon.

Officers arriving on scene spotted the suspects’ vehicle and followed it to the 4100 block of NW 30th St. It was there that two suspects were taken into custody. So far police have not given the circumstances surrounding the suspects’ apprehension.

Kaiser Elementary School is located at 3101 NW 30th St., and was placed on lockdown as police search for a third suspect, so far only described as a black male driving a Gold Chevy Impala.

