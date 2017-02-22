Cleveland Co. Seeking Burglary Suspects

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is searching for men who they say burglarized a home in Newalla at the end of January.

Police say the suspects were recorded by home security driving in the neighborhood several times. It is believed there were three men in the car in the surveillance videos.

Next, police say, the suspects pawned several of the stolen items to different pawn shops. Security footage from one of the pawn shops shows the same car in the parking lot.

The pawn shops were given different names and birthdays by the suspects. One name used was Bobby W. Hamilton, with a birth year of 1993 at one pawn shop and 1995 at another.

Items stolen from the burglary includes televisions, a guitar and amplifier, computer, video game items, and high dollar items.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Cleveland County Sheriff at 405-701-8732 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers.