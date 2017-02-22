SW OKC Storm Damage Victims Fighting Off Scamming Contractors - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SW OKC Storm Damage Victims Fighting Off Scamming Contractors

LAWTON, Oklahoma -

Lawton-area residents who suffered damaged from Sunday night's storms say they're getting calls and visits from out of town contractors eager to make repairs but it has prompted warnings about how to keep from getting ripped off.

People in southwestern Oklahoma are getting offers to come in and fix damage to homes caused by storms. These scammers are saying they got people's information from the National Weather Service.

One man even booked an appointment with the company that called then tried to cancel. When he called back, the person who answered the phone couldn't identify the name of the business. He made another call Tuesday but got only a busy signal.

This is prompting people in Comanche County to warn consumers of ways to make sure you're dealing with a legitimate contractor. They say never agree to anything up front and make sure you get their information.

If you can get some references and make sure their work is legitimate, that will make you more comfortable in your decision.

