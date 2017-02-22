Henryetta Ordinance Outlawing Dancing Struck Down - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Henryetta Ordinance Outlawing Dancing Struck Down

HENRYETTA, Oklahoma -

Folks in Henryetta can dance again after the city council voted to strike a law that made it illegal to dance within 500 feet of churches or schools.

A Valentine's Day dance had to be canceled this year because of the law.

When the law was passed in 1979, people from all over the area showed up to dance in protest.

From The KOTV Vault: Vote To Outlaw Public Dancing In 1978 Henryetta

