Henryetta Ordinance Outlawing Dancing Struck Down

Folks in Henryetta can dance again after the city council voted to strike a law that made it illegal to dance within 500 feet of churches or schools.
A Valentine's Day dance had to be canceled this year because of the law.
2/21/19 Related Story: Henryetta Dance Canceled Due To 38-Year-Old City Ordinance
When the law was passed in 1979, people from all over the area showed up to dance in protest.
From The KOTV Vault: Vote To Outlaw Public Dancing In 1978 Henryetta
A disaster response group here at home knows the work that's ahead for areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A disaster response group here at home knows the work that's ahead for areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A family of five is picking up the pieces of their lives after losing everything in a house fire last Tuesday.More >>
A family of five is picking up the pieces of their lives after losing everything in a house fire last Tuesday.More >>