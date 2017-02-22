VIDEO: Good Samaritan Saves Boy From Big Wave In Hawaii - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

VIDEO: Good Samaritan Saves Boy From Big Wave In Hawaii

Posted: Updated:
HONOLULU, Hawaii -

A South Korean family visiting Hawaii is grateful for the good Samaritan who helped save their son from drowning.

It's crazy to think about but this video has had more than 650 thousand views and luckily, it has a happy ending.

The video shows 8-year-old Ryon Kim playing in the water on a beach in Hawaii. His grandfather gestures to him to get out but when the boy tries to leave the water, the waves suck him back in,

For a few seconds, Ryon's mother and his Grandfather struggle to reach him but that's when a good Samaritan raced in to help. Sunset Beach is known for it's big wave surfing but all of the life guards were gone for the day.

Ryon's mother says he swallowed a little bit of water but is okay.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.