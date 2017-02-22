VIDEO: Good Samaritan Saves Boy From Big Wave In Hawaii

A South Korean family visiting Hawaii is grateful for the good Samaritan who helped save their son from drowning.

It's crazy to think about but this video has had more than 650 thousand views and luckily, it has a happy ending.

The video shows 8-year-old Ryon Kim playing in the water on a beach in Hawaii. His grandfather gestures to him to get out but when the boy tries to leave the water, the waves suck him back in,

For a few seconds, Ryon's mother and his Grandfather struggle to reach him but that's when a good Samaritan raced in to help. Sunset Beach is known for it's big wave surfing but all of the life guards were gone for the day.

Ryon's mother says he swallowed a little bit of water but is okay.