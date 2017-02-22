VA Drug Investigation Looking Into Entire Country, OKC Hospital

Federal agents are stepping up the investigation into drug thefts at VA Medical Centers and the entire VA network is being investigated, including the center in Oklahoma City.

These issues are said to date back to 2009. It's been discovered hospital staff has stolen drugs for either their own use or street sales. Veterans Affairs has not said exactly which hospitals have had these kinds of cases but the overall system is getting a closer look.

Over the last eight years, there's been a sharp increase in opioid theft, missing prescriptions, or unauthorized drug use by VA employees. Some cases even increased by the thousands.

News 9 contacted the hospital here and while they said they can't comment on any of these findings, they can tell us how they operate.