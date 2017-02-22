VA Drug Investigation Looking Into Entire Country, OKC Hospital - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

VA Drug Investigation Looking Into Entire Country, OKC Hospital

Posted: Updated:
The Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. June 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) The Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. June 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Federal agents are stepping up the investigation into drug thefts at VA Medical Centers and the entire VA network is being investigated, including the center in Oklahoma City.

These issues are said to date back to 2009. It's been discovered hospital staff has stolen drugs for either their own use or street sales. Veterans Affairs has not said exactly which hospitals have had these kinds of cases but the overall system is getting a closer look.

Over the last eight years, there's been a sharp increase in opioid theft, missing prescriptions, or unauthorized drug use by VA employees. Some cases even increased by the thousands.

News 9 contacted the hospital here and while they said they can't comment on any of these findings, they can tell us how they operate.

Locally in Oklahoma City, we monitor and track our opioids through a robust controlled substances program.  Each area within our facility that contains controlled substances is randomly inspected on a monthly basis by our VA healthcare professionals who are not involved with controlled substances.   To further ensure accountability, a 100% count of all controlled substances in the facility is completed quarterly.  An August 2016 review of our local controlled substance program by VA officials noted our program had a high level of compliance with VA policies and DEA regulations regarding accountability and inspection of controlled substances.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.