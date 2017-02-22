Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Off Bridge, Getting Hit By Car I - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Motorcyclist Dies After Falling Off Bridge, Getting Hit By Car In OKC

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after what Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are calling a really bad accident.

Authorities say the victim, a 36-year-old male, was riding his motorcycle east off I-40 to go north on I-44 when the motorcycle somehow hit a wall, knocking the rider off the bike. The rider then fell off the overpass and onto an adjacent exit ramp. Then, police say, the rider was then struck by another vehicle and then died.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped and will not be charged with anything.

Police say they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

