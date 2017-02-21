Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame Announces 2017 Induction Class

The 2017 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class was announced on Tuesday during the Hall of Fame’s quarterly leadership luncheon.

The class includes OSU basketball legend and NBA player Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, OU quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Jason White, Olympic pole vaulter Jeff Bennett, Olympic wrestler and coach Doug Blubaugh, baseball player and first black athlete to integrate pro sports in Oklahoma Reverend Bill Greason, and champion wrestler and coach David James.

“We are honored to be inducting these individuals into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame,” said Eddie Griffin, President of The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame/JTA. “This year’s inductees are respected citizens and athletes; a remarkable group of champions representing track & field, wrestling, baseball and football. All have record-setting careers. This induction group truly represents how great the state of Oklahoma is.”

The induction ceremony for the 2017 class will take place on August 14 at Riverwind Showplace Theatre.