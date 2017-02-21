Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame Announces 2017 Induction Class - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame Announces 2017 Induction Class

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 2017 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class was announced on Tuesday during the Hall of Fame’s quarterly leadership luncheon.

The class includes OSU basketball legend and NBA player Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, OU quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Jason White, Olympic pole vaulter Jeff Bennett, Olympic wrestler and coach Doug Blubaugh, baseball player and first black athlete to integrate pro sports in Oklahoma Reverend Bill Greason, and champion wrestler and coach David James.

“We are honored to be inducting these individuals into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame,” said Eddie Griffin, President of The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame/JTA. “This year’s inductees are respected citizens and athletes; a remarkable group of champions representing track & field, wrestling, baseball and football. All have record-setting careers. This induction group truly represents how great the state of Oklahoma is.”

The induction ceremony for the 2017 class will take place on August 14 at Riverwind Showplace Theatre.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.