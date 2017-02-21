Scott Pruitt Addresses EPA Employees As New Administrator - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Scott Pruitt Addresses EPA Employees As New Administrator

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Cameron, 9 Investigates
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt took his first official action as EPA Administrator on Tuesday, addressing his 15,000 new employees. Pruitt didn't try to give his entire vision for the agency in one speech, but called this "a beginning."

There's been plenty of speculation that Scott Pruitt, at President Trump's urging, and following his own pro-energy leanings, will gut the agency he sued more than a dozen times, and yet now has been chosen to lead.

But if Pruitt intends to shift the EPA's focus, he only hinted at it today.

