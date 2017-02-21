Kansas State Women Win 20th Game, Beat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-71 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kansas State Women Win 20th Game, Beat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-71

By Associated Press
Sherri Coale in March 2015 Sherri Coale in March 2015
MANHATTAN, Kansas -

Karyla Middlebrook scored 19 points, Breanna Lewis added 18 and Kansas State held off No. 16 Oklahoma's late rally for a 79-71 victory on Tuesday night.

Kansas State (20-8, 10-6 Big 12) has 20 wins for the first time since the 2011-12 season, including coach Jeff Mittie's three seasons with the Wildcats. Oklahoma (21-7, 12-4 Big 12) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Kansas State had a 22-12 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter, and maintained its double-digit advantage until late in the third quarter. The Sooners used a 15-4 run between the third and fourth quarters to pull to 61-60 with 5:14 to play.

Lewis scored five points, Eternati Willock added four of her 10 points, and the Wildcats stretched their lead to 70-62 with 1:51 left. Oklahoma cut the deficit to six but didn't get closer.

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 21 points to lead the Sooners.

