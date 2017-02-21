Wednesday To See Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

Skies will stay clear Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to the mid-40s. Our wind shifts back to the south overnight.
Wednesday will be breezy and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies.
The wind ramps up a little more on Thursday bringing our fire danger into the high and extreme categories.
