ODOT Holding Public Meeting For I-40 Widening Through MWC

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will host a public meeting regarding their plans to widen I-40 from Douglas Blvd. to the I-240 junction.

The plan right now is to reconstruct and widen the road to six lanes and raise the bridges at Post, Westminster, and Anderson Roads.

Attendees will be able to look through the proposed plan and speak with the people and organizations involved. It is scheduled for tonight, February 21, at 6 p.m., at the Heartland Retreat Center.