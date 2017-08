Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who they say stole a vehicle from a lot at a car dealership.

Officers said the suspect was captured on surveillance video at the Fowler Dodge car dealership near Interstate 240 and South Santa Fe Ave. just before he stole a car out of the lot.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.