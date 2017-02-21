Update: Spill On OKC Streets Tuesday Was Not Sewage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Update: Spill On OKC Streets Tuesday Was Not Sewage

By Cole Poland, News9.com
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City officials say a spill on city streets Tuesday morning was not sewage as originally thought. It was actually unprocessed animal products that spilled onto Western Ave. over I-40 and also on Shields over I-40.

The call came in early Tuesday for the Western spill with the Shields spill coming in about an hour later.

Morning commuters were caught up in the muck with drivers forced to wait in traffic. 

A contractor for Valley Protein is responsible for the spill. The Louisiana based company will pay for the clean up. 

