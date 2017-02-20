Your 2 Cents: Top Intelligence Agencies Leaked Information

I commented on how dangerous it is for our country that top officials in multiple intelligence agencies leaked out information about the former national security adviser.

Well, that fired up the Trump critics and they came after me:

"Wow! Kelley.. Now, I know exactly how big of a coward you are.. You were all for it when the shoe was on the other foot.."

Paula from OU, "Wow, that's frightening that anyone would think it acceptable to hide the wrongdoings of any administration."

Paula, they're suppose to take it to Congress.

Melissa says, "..you have forgotten what OSU taught you about your journalistic duty to the public."

I didn't question the reporter's actions or motives in this, that's another topic.

Calvin from Noble writes, "Well, Reagan got away with a lot of that crap. Trump and the Republicans thought they could do the same."

Mike says, "The Russians have taken control of our government and all you can come up with is to try to prosecute the patriots in the intelligence community..?"

The Russians have taken control of our government, how'd I miss that??

And Carol from Edmond closes with this, "You are a fool and apparently a supporter of the Republican agenda no matter what. I have zero respect for you anymore because the only way you could be that stupid is because you chose to be."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.