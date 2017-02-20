Tiger Safari Welcomes New Animals To Private Zoo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Tiger Safari Welcomes New Animals To Private Zoo

Posted: Updated:
Tuttle’s Tiger Safari is about to enter into one of its busiest times of the year. Tuttle’s Tiger Safari is about to enter into one of its busiest times of the year.
TUTTLE, Oklahoma -

Tuttle’s Tiger Safari is about to enter into one of its busiest times of the year.  

It’s one of only two private zoos in the state.  

Park director Bill Meadows said they care for about 170 animals, and they get more than 2,000 visitors each year.

“It teaches kids and adults about conservation. It all teaches them proper husbandry,” he said.  

Among the new additions to the park this year is a reptile building.  

Tiger Safari also has a 5-week-old lion cub and a 5-week-old Royal White Tiger cub.

It’s park manager Scott Shaffer’s job to bottle feed both cubs, every three hours every day.

“I’m used to it so much now I don’t even set an alarm clock, I just normally get two hours of sleep, make milk and start feeding again,” he said.

Tiger Safari is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.  Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.