Tiger Safari Welcomes New Animals To Private Zoo

Tuttle’s Tiger Safari is about to enter into one of its busiest times of the year.

It’s one of only two private zoos in the state.

Park director Bill Meadows said they care for about 170 animals, and they get more than 2,000 visitors each year.

“It teaches kids and adults about conservation. It all teaches them proper husbandry,” he said.

Among the new additions to the park this year is a reptile building.

Tiger Safari also has a 5-week-old lion cub and a 5-week-old Royal White Tiger cub.

It’s park manager Scott Shaffer’s job to bottle feed both cubs, every three hours every day.

“I’m used to it so much now I don’t even set an alarm clock, I just normally get two hours of sleep, make milk and start feeding again,” he said.

Tiger Safari is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children.