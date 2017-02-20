Anthony Palma Due Back In Court Thursday

Anthony Palma is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Feb. 23.

The Midwest City man accused of kidnapping and murder will be in an Oklahoma County courtroom Thursday.

Anthony Palma is accused of kidnapping and killing his neighbor, 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield, who disappeared from her home in the middle of the night in 1997 .

Court documents state three women claim Palma assaulted them several years ago, and what happened to them eerily mirrors what prosecutors think happened to Kirsten.

The 16-page document was filed a year ago and states Palma has preyed on young women and girls before.

The first woman expected to testify was "approximately 8 years old" when the incident happened.

She is 45 now and is expected to tell a judge how Palma, who was dating her mother at the time, entered the home through the girl's bedroom window during the night and touched her inappropriately.

Court papers state Palma hid underneath the bed when police were called and his pickup was found near the scene.

The second woman expected to testify is Palma's former landlord.

Court papers state Palma broke into her home late one night and attacked her. Court papers state she believed he was going to rape her and kill her but her sons intervened.

Palma was convicted of the brutal assault and break-in and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The third woman expected to testify was a family friend who court papers reveal lived with Palma in his Midwest City home.

She claimed Palma drugged her and assaulted her. Court records show that she recalled being naked in a bath tub with Palma pouring water on her.

Palma is accused of kidnapping Kirsten by abducting her through her own bedroom window while she slept.

Court papers state blood evidence on a windowsill and pair of torn underwear found at her home link Palma to the crime, and prosecutors contend the evidence strongly suggests a sexual motive for the crimes.

Prosecutors state the three previous attacks paint a picture of a man who will use violence on victims who resist his attacks, and who has a propensity to perpetuate sex crimes against young girls when given the opportunity.

Prosecutors are using a special evidentiary rule to try and admit all this evidence.

Palma's defense team is trying to keep it from happening.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Palma’s criminal trial is currently scheduled for October.