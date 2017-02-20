Cold Front To Pass Through Monday Night

A cold front will pass through Monday night, shifting our wind to the northwest. Skies will continue to clear and temperatures will drop to the low 30s.
Widespread sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Our wind shifts back to the south on Wednesday with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s!
