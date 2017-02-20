OKC Police Safely Locate Man, 68, Missing Since Friday

Oklahoma City Police have safely located a 68-year-old man, first reported missing Friday afternoon.

Police released information on their Twitter account around 2 p.m. Monday, stating that they had safely located 68-year-old Cornelius Wesson.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Cornelius Wesson has been located and is safe. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 20, 2017

Wesson was in OKC visiting his niece in the area of Memorial and Pennsylvania. Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Wesson was seen walking away from the Village At Stratford Apartments located at 12831 Stratford Drive.

Police said family members were especially concerned for Wesson because he has been exhibiting symptoms of dementia.

So far police have not released any details on where and how Wesson was found.