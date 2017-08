It seems like every year the IRS warns of scammers but people continue to fall victim.

Recently, scammers are calling people and demanding money, pretending to be the IRS. Or they say you have a refund due and try to trick you into sharing private information. They may also threaten a lawsuit or arrest.

The IRS will never call you without first contacting you through the mail. If you get one of these scam calls, do not give out any personal information and report the call online to the Federal Trade Commission or the Treasury Department.