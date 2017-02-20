Will Rogers Warn About Pet Scams Through Airport - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Will Rogers Warn About Pet Scams Through Airport

A flier with her pet dog at Miami International Airport. Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) A flier with her pet dog at Miami International Airport. Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Pet scams continue to be a major problem at World Rogers World Airport as more and more people are paying for a pet that never shows up.

It all starts with a simple internet search for pets for sale and, in these all too common scenarios, ends with bogus companies, websites, and thousands of dollars lost.

Representatives at Will Rogers World Airport say they have been receiving an increased number of calls from people concerned about shipping pets. Airport staff stress they don't have a pet receiving area and they don't quarantine, vaccinate, or provide any shipping/receiving services for any animals.

According to the airport, when pets are shipped it's usually through a major airline or private charter company.

Anyone who feels they might be involved in this type of scam is encouraged to collect as much information about the scammer as they can and contact police.

