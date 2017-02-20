Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 19, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 19, 2017

By Cole Poland, News9.com
This week on the Blitz, Dean and John talk with Norman North senior and Oklahoma commit Trae Young, NBA All-Star weekend, Bedlam basketball, a special Senior Night for Tulsa Edison's Grant Bland and Deshawn Caldwell, look at the Thunder season's second half.

- West beats East, 192-182, in the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans.

- Trae Young picks Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, Kansas to play college basketball.

- Jawun Evans scored 16 of Oklahoma State’s final 18 points as the Cowboys knocked off Oklahoma, 96-92 inside of a sold-out Gallagher-Iba Arena.

- Two Tulsa Edison seniors return to the court after thinking they'd never play again.

- Dean and John Chat about what to expect out the Thunder's second half of the season.

