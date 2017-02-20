All Lanes Of I-235 Reopen After Rains Force Sunday Night Shutdown

All southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 235 have been shut down due to heavy rains causing the roadway to flood, authorities reported.

A man's vehicle was trapped by rising waters on I-235 northbound near 50th, requiring a rescue in the middle of the highway.

The water was so high it crept above his headlights and stopped just under the vehicle's windows, about hip deep. Firefighters used a ladder to get a life vest to the man before getting him to crawl out across the ladder and to safety.

After fire crews saved the driver, I-235 was shut down in both directions between 36th and I-44.

Right now, all lanes are back open to traffic. This area, currently under a lot of construction, is prone to flooding.