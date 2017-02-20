Power Outages Reported As Storms Went Through OKC Metro

Power outages have been reported in the Oklahoma City metro as severe thunderstorms went through the state.

According to OG&E, more than 5,100 customers in the Yukon, Mustang and west Oklahoma City area are without power. Crews are not able to fix the outage due to lightning in the area.

Crews will work as long as there is no lightening in the area. No estimate at this time. https://t.co/Uz1z2V0IKP — OG&E (@OGandE) February 20, 2017

To report an outage, call 272-9595.