WATCH: Trae Young Talks With Dean & John On The Blitz

The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Tulsa University soccer teams are raising money for Green Country families affected by a deadly wreck near Purcell.More >>
Tulsa University soccer teams are raising money for Green Country families affected by a deadly wreck near Purcell.More >>
The Turnpike Classic between the OSU Cowboys and the upset-minded Golden Hurricane is next Thursday in Stillwater, and T.U. said they know they're in for a challenge.More >>
The Turnpike Classic between the OSU Cowboys and the upset-minded Golden Hurricane is next Thursday in Stillwater, and T.U. said they know they're in for a challenge.More >>
The New York Giants waived Tulsa-native Michael Bowie as a result of his arrest for domestic assault.More >>
The New York Giants waived Tulsa-native Michael Bowie as a result of his arrest for domestic assault.More >>
Devon Thomas, a former Broken Arrow football player and OSU recruit convicted of armed robbery, was released from prison after a judicial review Wednesday, August 23.More >>
Devon Thomas, a former Broken Arrow football player and OSU recruit convicted of armed robbery, was released from prison after a judicial review Wednesday, August 23.More >>