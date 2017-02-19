WATCH: Trae Young Talks With Dean & John On The Blitz - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Trae Young Talks With Dean & John On The Blitz

Posted: Updated:

OU commit and five-star point guard Trae Young took the time to talk with our Dean Blevins and John Holcomb on Sunday night's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz. 

Related: Trae Young Is Staying Home

Young talked about a variety of things in the video above, including his commitment to OU, his relationship with Lon Kruger and closing out his high school career on a high note. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.