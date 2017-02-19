Injury Wreck Prompted I-35 Road Closure Near Guthrie

Troopers shut down parts of Interstate 35 Sunday afternoon after an injury crash.

The highway was closed shortly after 4:05 p.m. near mile marker 153 in Guthrie. The inside northbound lane reopened a couple hours after the crash. The rest of the roadway reopened about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the crash involved two commercial vehicles, and due to smoke, visibility on the highway was limited.

A News 9 viewer submitted a video of the crash involving a tractor-trailer on fire.

