Storms To Move Northeast Sunday Evening Toward Central OK

Storms are developing across north Texas and will move northeast Sunday evening toward central Oklahoma.

Severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but News 9 StormTrackers are spread out across the area and are watching conditions very closely.

Stay weather aware!

Besides the threat of severe weather, some storms could have very heavy rainfall with them. Flash flooding across parts of the metro will be possible later Sunday evening as well.

Here is the latest timeline on when the highest chances of severe weather and rain will be here in the metro area.