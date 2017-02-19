Report: Thunder Remains Interested In Trading For Wilson Chandler

After previous reports that the Thunder is interested in acquiring Wilson Chandler, it appears OKC is still pushing to get a deal done for the Denver sharpshooter before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski said in the video below that both the Thunder and Clippers are teams that could trade for Chandler to gear up for a postseason run.

“They’d love to get a four-man, a versatile forward, as would the Clippers," Wojnarowski said around the 2:45 mark of the video. "Both teams think that kind of player maybe gets them over the hump in a first-round series.”

Chandler is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45 percent from the field. While he certainly wouldn't fill the gaping hole Kevin Durant left in OKC's lineup with his departure, Chandler is a proven scorer in this league and is capable of creating his own shot. When Westbrook's not on the floor the Thunder struggle to put the ball in the basket, and Chandler would be a massive upgrade to OKC's second unit.