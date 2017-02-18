OU's Samaje Perine Magically Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU's Samaje Perine Magically Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend

Former OU running back Samaje Perine is the Sooners' all-time leading rusher with 4,122 career yards, and it appears he has some pretty good game off the field as well. 

Perine, with the help magician Daniel Fernandez, proposed to his high school sweetheart, Meg, in a very entertaining video that can be seen here

