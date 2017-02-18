OSU Baseball Game Against Grand Canyon Postponed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Baseball Game Against Grand Canyon Postponed

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX, Arizona -

Due to steady rainfall in Phoenix today, game two of the Oklahoma State-Grand Canyon baseball series at Brazell Stadium has been postponed.

The two teams will play the second game of the series Sunday at 7 p.m. (CST), with the series finale now pushed to Monday at 2 p.m. (CST).

OSU dropped Friday's season opener to the Lopes by a 6-1 margin.

Following the GCU series, the Cowboys will conclude their trip to Phoenix with a midweek showdown at No. 25 Arizona State Tuesday at 2 p.m. (CST).

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.