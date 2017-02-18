OSU Baseball Game Against Grand Canyon Postponed

Due to steady rainfall in Phoenix today, game two of the Oklahoma State-Grand Canyon baseball series at Brazell Stadium has been postponed.

The two teams will play the second game of the series Sunday at 7 p.m. (CST), with the series finale now pushed to Monday at 2 p.m. (CST).

OSU dropped Friday's season opener to the Lopes by a 6-1 margin.

Following the GCU series, the Cowboys will conclude their trip to Phoenix with a midweek showdown at No. 25 Arizona State Tuesday at 2 p.m. (CST).