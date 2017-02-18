Jawun Evans Leads OSU To First Bedlam Sweep Since 2004 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jawun Evans Leads OSU To First Bedlam Sweep Since 2004

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Jawun Evans scored 16 of Oklahoma State’s final 18 points as the Cowboys knocked off Oklahoma, 96-92 inside of a sold-out Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Evans finished with 27 points and nine assists as the Pokes have now won eight of their last nine games.

Despite not scoring a field goal in the final 4:55 of the game, the Sooners jumped out of the gates on fire. OU shot nearly 57-percent from the field in the first half to take a nine-point lead at halftime.

The Sooners went on to lead by as many as 13 points with 8:44 left in the second half, but the Pokes wouldn’t go away.

Phil Forte III fueled a quick 9-0 run to bring the Pokes with four points, then Evans completely took over the game. Whether he was taking the ball to the rack, calmly swishing jumpers from the mid-range, or knocking down a shot from behind the arc, Evans was in the zone. The sophomore point guard capped off 16 straight points with a clutch and-1 layup to put OSU up 94-92 with 1:08 left.

Oklahoma failed to tally another point while Mitchell Solomon iced the game with two free throws, as OSU picks up its first Bedlam sweep since 2004.

Along with Evans’ big night, Jeffrey Carroll added 23 points before fouling out while Forte scored 22 of his own.

Rashard Odomes tallied the first double-double of his career with 29 points and 10 rebounds while Chrstian James and Dante Buford each scored 13 points off the bench. 

