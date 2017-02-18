Jawun Evans Leads OSU To First Bedlam Sweep Since 2004

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>
The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle has been suspended from the university for the fall semester for failing to meet academic standards.More >>
Disc golf is one of America's fastest-growing sports.More >>
The preseason favorite for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver, James Washington's 26 career receiving touchdowns mark the highest total among all active FBS players heading into 2017.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.More >>
