Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From OSU Parking Garage

NEWS

Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From OSU Parking Garage

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

A man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after falling from a parking garage on the Oklahoma State University campus, a school official confirmed.

Emergency crews were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after a man fell from the top floor of the Wentz Parking Garage on the north side of campus. He suffered severe head trauma.

The man was taken to OU Medical Center via medical helicopter. It is unclear if the man is a student at the university. The man has not been identified.

