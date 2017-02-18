Metro Family Escapes Burning Home, Dog Does Not Survive

Firefighters battled a southwest Oklahoma City house fire.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of W. Ranchwood Drive near SW 89th and Santa Fe Avenue. Upon arrival, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the garage.

Firefighters said there were several cars and motorcycles in the garage, causing the gas tanks to explode.

All six occupants made it out of the home safely, but the family dog did not survive.

The fire caused more than $400,000 in damage.

OKCFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.