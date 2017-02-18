Peyton Little's Clutch 3-Pointer Lifts Sooners To Upset Win Over Texas

No. 19 Oklahoma won its fifth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon with a 74-73 upset win over No. 8 Texas inside of the Lloyd Noble Center.

Peyton Little swished a corner 3-pointer with two seconds left on the clock and Nancy Mulkey stole UT’s ensuing inbounds pass before sealing the game at the free throw line to snap UT’s 19-game winning streak.

It looked like the Longhorns had stolen the game’s momentum after going up 62-56 early in the fourth quarter, but the Sooners wouldn’t go away. Little drained her second of three 3-pointers to spark a 12-2 OU run to put the Sooners up 68-64 with 3:30 left in the game.

Despite taking OU’s best shot, UT fought back to take a two-point lead after a pair of Brooke McCarty free throws with 56 seconds left in the game.

With the game on the line, Gabbi Ortiz went to the rack for a tough layup to tie the game at 70-70, then Little’s clutch 3-pointer off an inbounds play was the knockout punch OU needed.

Little scored 15 points, Ortiz added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists while Vionise Pierre-Louis scored all 21 of her points in the first three quarters before fouling out in the fourth.

McCarty led the Longhorns with 16 points as Texas has now lost seven consecutive games in Norman.

OU will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on No. 24 Kansas State.

